Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,821 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,074,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,982 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,077 shares of company stock worth $32,564,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.1%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $931.42 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.68 and a 52 week high of $951.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $787.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $715.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $799.29.

View Our Latest Report on EME

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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