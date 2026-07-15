Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 121.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,331 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,603 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 716.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of MUFG opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company's fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MUFG. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

Further Reading

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