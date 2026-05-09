Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after acquiring an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $765,632,000 after acquiring an additional 340,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Stock Up 5.0%

ASML opened at $1,592.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,595.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,400.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1,260.42. The stock has a market cap of $626.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

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ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

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