Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,878 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Newmont were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Newmont by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.96. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD upped their price objective on Newmont from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,472,615.15. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,033.15. The trade was a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,475. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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