Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,546 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 30,977 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,999,622 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $301,532,000 after buying an additional 119,189 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 79,340 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,204 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $19,391,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,116 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 396,368 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $30,568,000 after buying an additional 258,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CVS Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 192.75%.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS beat Wall Street expectations on Q1 earnings and revenue, reporting about $2.9 billion in profit, with improved Aetna profitability helping drive the upside. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, which investors are reading as a sign that the turnaround is gaining traction. CVS Raises 2026 Outlook As Shares Jump 9.8%

CVS beat Wall Street expectations on Q1 earnings and revenue, reporting about $2.9 billion in profit, with improved Aetna profitability helping drive the upside. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, which investors are reading as a sign that the turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages lifted price targets on CVS, including UBS to $100, Truist to $102, and Deutsche Bank to $92, reinforcing the view that recent operating improvements could support more upside from here.

Several brokerages lifted price targets on CVS, including UBS to $100, Truist to $102, and Deutsche Bank to $92, reinforcing the view that recent operating improvements could support more upside from here. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media reports highlighted improving Medicare Advantage metrics, better medical benefit ratios, and operational efficiencies, suggesting CVS’s health insurance business is moving back toward its longer-term margin targets.

Analysts and media reports highlighted improving Medicare Advantage metrics, better medical benefit ratios, and operational efficiencies, suggesting CVS’s health insurance business is moving back toward its longer-term margin targets. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from investors and media noted that CVS’s prescription volume and pharmacy operations remain solid, while biosimilar and AI initiatives may support long-term cost control and affordability efforts.

Commentary from investors and media noted that CVS’s prescription volume and pharmacy operations remain solid, while biosimilar and AI initiatives may support long-term cost control and affordability efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Pieces discussing Jim Cramer’s prior favorable view on CVS and articles questioning whether the stock is still attractive mainly reinforce sentiment around the name, but do not add new fundamental information.

Pieces discussing Jim Cramer’s prior favorable view on CVS and articles questioning whether the stock is still attractive mainly reinforce sentiment around the name, but do not add new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Some articles pointed to ongoing structural pressure in the PBM business and the risk that temporary insurance profit strength may not fully offset longer-term margin challenges.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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