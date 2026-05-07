Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $46.03 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,423 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $46,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $21,995,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,614,739 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $8,251,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,096,907 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $2,022,080,000 after purchasing an additional 821,325 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,868,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,500,829 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,804,050,000 after purchasing an additional 499,351 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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