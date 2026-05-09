Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,212 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.29. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $466,734.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,528,857.42. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $725,302.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,516,832.19. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 487,907 shares of company stock worth $35,444,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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