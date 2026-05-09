Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in Sempra Energy $SRE

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 312.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,147 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 44,066 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 406 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sempra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $451,049.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,304.82. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,539 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $146,789.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $441,895.54. The trade was a 24.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,192 shares of company stock worth $576,979 and sold 7,539 shares worth $706,906. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sempra Energy this week:

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $91.55 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.29%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Further Reading

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