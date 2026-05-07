Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $54.39 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,882 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 52,703 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $54,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 106,148 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ponta Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $5,716,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders returned support for Bank of America's existing leadership and governance at the 2026 annual meeting, reducing near‑term proxy/governance risk. Article Title

Shareholders returned support for Bank of America's existing leadership and governance at the 2026 annual meeting, reducing near‑term proxy/governance risk. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America's GovCon division is supporting strategic financing for U.S. defense drone and robotics production, highlighting growth in specialty lending and government-related banking revenue. Article Title

Bank of America's GovCon division is supporting strategic financing for U.S. defense drone and robotics production, highlighting growth in specialty lending and government-related banking revenue. Positive Sentiment: Merrill wealth continues to be a competitive asset: 2,314 Merrill advisors made Forbes’ Best‑in‑State lists and 59 made America’s Top Wealth Advisors, supporting fee revenue and client retention. Article Title

Merrill wealth continues to be a competitive asset: 2,314 Merrill advisors made Forbes’ Best‑in‑State lists and 59 made America’s Top Wealth Advisors, supporting fee revenue and client retention. Positive Sentiment: Brand/consumer engagement pick‑up: Bank of America became Official Wealth Management Partner of the Portland Thorns, a small but visible community partnership that supports retail/wealth branding. Article Title

Brand/consumer engagement pick‑up: Bank of America became Official Wealth Management Partner of the Portland Thorns, a small but visible community partnership that supports retail/wealth branding. Neutral Sentiment: Rising HELOC/home‑equity rates (above 8% in recent surveys) are part of the wider rate environment—this can lift NII but may curtail originations; near‑term impact for BAC is mixed. Article Title

Rising HELOC/home‑equity rates (above 8% in recent surveys) are part of the wider rate environment—this can lift NII but may curtail originations; near‑term impact for BAC is mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Macro moves — a weaker dollar amid hopes for the end of the Iran conflict has supported risk assets; this is a market‑level tailwind that can lift bank shares broadly. Article Title

Macro moves — a weaker dollar amid hopes for the end of the Iran conflict has supported risk assets; this is a market‑level tailwind that can lift bank shares broadly. Neutral Sentiment: BofA research and conference activity (analyst notes on other names, healthcare conferences, tech dialogues) underscore its investment‑banking and research franchise but have indirect impact on BAC’s stock. Article Title

BofA research and conference activity (analyst notes on other names, healthcare conferences, tech dialogues) underscore its investment‑banking and research franchise but have indirect impact on BAC’s stock. Negative Sentiment: Greg Abel appears to have sold Bank of America shares for a seventh consecutive quarter within Berkshire’s portfolio, which can spook investors given Berkshire Hathaway’s history as a major BAC holder. Article Title

Greg Abel appears to have sold Bank of America shares for a seventh consecutive quarter within Berkshire’s portfolio, which can spook investors given Berkshire Hathaway’s history as a major BAC holder. Negative Sentiment: Rate uncertainty and shifting rate expectations have pressured regional and national banks; a recent note highlighted that such uncertainty is weighing on financials and has coincided with pullbacks in BAC at times. Article Title

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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