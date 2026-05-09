Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.46 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 254.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,860 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after buying an additional 55,887 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,635 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.00.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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