Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 302.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,592 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Cigna Group by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Cigna Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Cigna Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CI stock opened at $288.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $338.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.32. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here