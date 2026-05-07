Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,453 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $70,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $323.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.40 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The business's 50 day moving average is $340.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.05. The company has a market capitalization of $322.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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