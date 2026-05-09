Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,812 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 17,167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,794,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063,250 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,594,713,000 after acquiring an additional 288,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $667,109,000 after acquiring an additional 761,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,724,265 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $561,678,000 after acquiring an additional 993,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,072,282 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $423,746,000 after acquiring an additional 486,384 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. BNP Paribas Exane cut United Parcel Service from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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