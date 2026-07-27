Service Properties Trust $SVC Shares Sold by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,772,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Service Properties Trust worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 54.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SVC shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.25 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.81.

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Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock's fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $364.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.82 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.Service Properties Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Service Properties Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Service Properties Trust's payout ratio is currently -2.82%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust NASDAQ: SVC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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