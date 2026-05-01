ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 393.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,352 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 290,572 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $55,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,700,970,000 after purchasing an additional 131,080 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,432,389 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,291,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,762 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ServiceNow by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $720,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,087 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 613.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,840,262 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $588,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,962 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,164 shares of company stock worth $2,497,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NOW opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business's fifty day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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