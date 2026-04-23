ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 407.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589,708 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,276,493 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 2.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $243,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 628.4% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 583.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 319,025 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $48,871,000 after buying an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 412.5% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $125.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $177.00 target price (down from $237.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NOW opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here