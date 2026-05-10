ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 400.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,805 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752,460 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,432,389 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,291,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,762 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $720,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,087 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 613.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,840,262 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $588,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,962 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 326.9% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,415,650 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $523,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,500 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 25,164 shares of company stock worth $2,497,021 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.71. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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