ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 410.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $94.11 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.85.

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Key ServiceNow News

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ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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