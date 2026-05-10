ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 390.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,485 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 93.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 187.5% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $91.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 25,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,021 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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