ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Stock Holdings Increased by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,465 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 285,130 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 228,692 shares during the period. Ponta Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,862,000. Finally, Indivisible Partners acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,021. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major AI product and partner announcements at Knowledge 2026 — ServiceNow expanded its AI Control Tower, launched Otto and Autonomous Workforce capabilities, and announced deeper integrations across Microsoft, Lenovo, FedEx and others, strengthening its enterprise AI governance and workflow play. ServiceNow expands AI Control Tower

Major AI product and partner announcements at Knowledge 2026 — ServiceNow expanded its AI Control Tower, launched Otto and Autonomous Workforce capabilities, and announced deeper integrations across Microsoft, Lenovo, FedEx and others, strengthening its enterprise AI governance and workflow play. Positive Sentiment: Expanded NVIDIA partnership with Project Arc — ServiceNow and NVIDIA are pushing Project Arc (autonomous desktop AI agents) to run under ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower with NVIDIA OpenShell security, a key step toward production-ready, governed AI agents — a concrete product-market example investors can model revenue growth from. ServiceNow And NVIDIA Project Arc

Expanded NVIDIA partnership with Project Arc — ServiceNow and NVIDIA are pushing Project Arc (autonomous desktop AI agents) to run under ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower with NVIDIA OpenShell security, a key step toward production-ready, governed AI agents — a concrete product-market example investors can model revenue growth from. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction signals — ServiceNow said AWS Marketplace transactions topped $1 billion as customers adopt agentic AI at scale, supporting faster monetization of the platform. ServiceNow hits $1 billion in AWS Marketplace transactions

Commercial traction signals — ServiceNow said AWS Marketplace transactions topped $1 billion as customers adopt agentic AI at scale, supporting faster monetization of the platform. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/reaffirmations — Several firms reaffirmed Buy/Outperform ratings or raised price targets (examples: DA Davidson, RBC, Bernstein) after the analyst/investor day, boosting investor confidence in the long‑term revenue/margin roadmap. DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Bernstein Hikes Price Target

Multiple analyst upgrades/reaffirmations — Several firms reaffirmed Buy/Outperform ratings or raised price targets (examples: DA Davidson, RBC, Bernstein) after the analyst/investor day, boosting investor confidence in the long‑term revenue/margin roadmap. Neutral Sentiment: Investor day materials released — Slides and full analyst/investor day transcript provide more detail on ServiceNow’s $30B-by-2030 revenue ambition and margin/F CF targets; useful for modeling but not an immediate revenue read. Analyst/Investor Day Transcript

Investor day materials released — Slides and full analyst/investor day transcript provide more detail on ServiceNow’s $30B-by-2030 revenue ambition and margin/F CF targets; useful for modeling but not an immediate revenue read. Negative Sentiment: Valuation reset and near‑term skepticism remain — Coverage notes and market commentary highlight that NOW has already seen a steep YTD drawdown and that the stock is “working through a reset” despite the product wins; investors must weigh near‑term multiple compression vs. long‑term execution. Valuation Check After Knowledge 2026

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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