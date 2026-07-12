SFE Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel's holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,249,932 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $65,878,000 after acquiring an additional 346,571 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE WY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.47. 6,520,157 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,314. The business's 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Weyerhaeuser's payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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