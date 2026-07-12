SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,285 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 21,122 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel's holdings in Fiserv were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $3,507,063,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,323,210,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,588,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $854,215,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $825,819,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,117.90. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.23.

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Fiserv Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,437,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,024. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm's fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $169.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The firm's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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