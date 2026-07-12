SFE Investment Counsel Sells 6,049 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,203 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel's holdings in FedEx were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,031 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its position in shares of FedEx by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 6,792 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,822 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. This trade represents a 60.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,146 shares of company stock worth $19,235,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $442.00 to $326.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings cut FedEx from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.55. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $345.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. FedEx had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

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About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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