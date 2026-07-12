SFE Investment Counsel Sells 6,800 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $180.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE BDX traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,048,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,424. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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