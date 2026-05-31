Sfmg LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 964.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,187 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $5,803,248,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,269,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,509 shares of company stock valued at $129,675,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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