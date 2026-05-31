Sfmg LLC Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 10,448 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.7% of Sfmg LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sfmg LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $516.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.62 and a 1-year high of $527.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.70. The firm has a market cap of $841.43 billion, a PE ratio of 169.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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