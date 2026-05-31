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Sfmg LLC Sells 2,436 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sfmg LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 2,436 shares and leaving it with 8,313 shares valued at about $5.1 million.
  • Other institutions also made small adjustments to their QQQ holdings, and the article notes that 44.58% of the ETF is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • Market commentary around QQQ remains mixed: AI-driven tech strength and upbeat futures are supporting the ETF, but concerns about stretched valuations, higher interest rates, and semiconductor कमजोरी could weigh on performance.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Invesco QQQ.

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $738.31 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $511.93 and a 12 month high of $741.63. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $652.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.95.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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