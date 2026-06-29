SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 190,106 Shares of Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY - Free Report) by 655.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,123 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 190,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.37% of Getty Realty worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 2,308.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 438,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Getty Realty by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 637,865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 396,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 42.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 339,388 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 802,660 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $21,969,000 after acquiring an additional 297,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 419.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 286,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 231,714 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Getty Realty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Getty Realty

Getty Realty Price Performance

Getty Realty stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. Getty Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.41 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 40.06%.The company's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Getty Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Getty Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.63%.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

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