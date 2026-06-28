SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 38,769 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) by 1,033.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,521 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Centrus Energy worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 57.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company's stock.

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Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LEU opened at $165.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.16 and a 200 day moving average of $219.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.34. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $144.65 and a 12 month high of $464.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.72. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.40%.The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LEU. UBS Group lowered their price target on Centrus Energy from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $271.18.

Read Our Latest Report on LEU

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In related news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $62,286.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

Further Reading

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