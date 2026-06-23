SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 465,152 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 1,247.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 465,152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of NRG Energy worth $73,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,607,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,855 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,626 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,142 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRG

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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