SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 70,446 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. $MLKN

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,173 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 70,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.80% of MillerKnoll worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company's stock.

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MillerKnoll Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $23.18. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. MillerKnoll has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.330-0.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. MillerKnoll's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

MillerKnoll News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MillerKnoll this week:

Positive Sentiment: MillerKnoll’s latest quarterly report beat Wall Street estimates on both earnings and revenue, reinforcing confidence in near-term execution. MillerKnoll (MLKN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

MillerKnoll’s latest quarterly report beat Wall Street estimates on both earnings and revenue, reinforcing confidence in near-term execution. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti lifted full-year FY2027 EPS estimates to $2.01 and FY2028 EPS estimates to $2.46, suggesting analysts see improving earnings power over the next two years. MillerKnoll analyst estimate updates

Sidoti lifted full-year FY2027 EPS estimates to $2.01 and FY2028 EPS estimates to $2.46, suggesting analysts see improving earnings power over the next two years. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti also raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.74 and Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $0.85, indicating stronger expectations for later-period profitability. MillerKnoll analyst estimate updates

Sidoti also raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.74 and Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $0.85, indicating stronger expectations for later-period profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed some intermediate-quarter forecasts, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, but the cuts were modest and were offset by higher long-term estimates. MillerKnoll analyst estimate updates

Analysts trimmed some intermediate-quarter forecasts, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, but the cuts were modest and were offset by higher long-term estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s post-earnings focus appears to be on cost control, cash flow, debt reduction, and smaller-format retail growth, which supports the longer-term story but does not immediately change results. MillerKnoll Q4 Earnings Call Puts Focus on Retail Discipline

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLKN. Weiss Ratings downgraded MillerKnoll from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded MillerKnoll from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MillerKnoll from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc NASDAQ: MLKN is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs and accessories for residential and commercial environments. The company’s portfolio features well-known brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger and Tuyama, offering solutions for office, healthcare, education, hospitality and home settings. Products span seating, workstations, tables, storage systems and outdoor furnishings, complemented by a range of services including space planning, ergonomic consulting and installation support.

Formed in July 2021 through the merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, MillerKnoll combines more than a century of design heritage with a modern portfolio of sustainable products and materials.

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