SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 83,279 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 1,576.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,563 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 83,279 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $198,711,000 after buying an additional 2,966,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 188.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $10,019,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Restaurant Brands International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CL King set a $81.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $74.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The company's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Further Reading

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