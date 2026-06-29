SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,991 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7,120.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

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GlobalFoundries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GFS opened at $79.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company's fifty day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.59. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. GlobalFoundries's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. GlobalFoundries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

Insider Transactions at GlobalFoundries

In related news, insider Samak L. Azar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $37,410.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,261.08. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $232,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,377.60. This represents a 22.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,475 shares of company stock worth $1,621,766.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Arete Research set a $95.00 price target on GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on GlobalFoundries

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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