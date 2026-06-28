SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,333 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of Ducommun worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company's stock.

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Ducommun Stock Up 3.7%

DCO stock opened at $176.77 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $177.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Laureen S. Gonzalez sold 589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total value of $89,522.11. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,032.28. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 5,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $877,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 62,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,568.24. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 7,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ducommun from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ducommun from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DCO

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

Further Reading

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