SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,957,284 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) by 764.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213,220 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,957,284 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.53% of Chewy worth $59,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chewy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 5,238.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 383,966 shares of the company's stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 92,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Chewy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $108,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,248. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $219,289.59. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,675 shares of company stock worth $2,459,955. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. Chewy has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $43.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 60.02% and a net margin of 1.99%.Chewy's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Chewy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. Analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

Further Reading

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