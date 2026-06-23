SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 430,023 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 524.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 430,023 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.44% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $62,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Algebris UK Ltd. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 97.5% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,565 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.2%

MAA stock opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $153.93. The stock's 50 day moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day moving average is $131.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

See Also

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