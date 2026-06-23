SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 53,819 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,116 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,819 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Wabtec worth $51,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Wabtec by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,890 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 208.7% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 11.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,097 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Wabtec by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total value of $16,362,494.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,729 shares in the company, valued at $34,613,940.81. This trade represents a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 65,423 shares of company stock valued at $17,562,278 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wabtec Stock Performance

WAB opened at $276.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.23 and a 200 day moving average of $246.50. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $184.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wabtec

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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