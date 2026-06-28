SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 55,040 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,374 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,040 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Rush Street Interactive worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 47,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $1,207,938.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 374,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,840.88. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,110.62. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,111,241 shares of company stock valued at $78,182,183. Corporate insiders own 52.89% of the company's stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.82 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm's revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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