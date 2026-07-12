SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX - Free Report) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,649 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 106,036 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,231 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,274. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.36%. The firm had revenue of $156.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCRX

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company's first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

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