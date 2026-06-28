SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,886 shares of the company's stock after selling 114,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $240.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $299.86. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 4.03. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $211.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.75.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital lowered Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nebius Group news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $101,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 700,710 shares of company stock valued at $132,153,501 over the last quarter.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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