SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,623 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 85,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Entegris were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Entegris by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,866 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 128,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 74,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Entegris by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 424,812 shares during the period.

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Entegris Price Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.92. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $186.94.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,460.57. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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