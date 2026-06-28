SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,078 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 12,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,866 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 830 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.12 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Zimmer Biomet's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZBH

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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