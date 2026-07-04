SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,554 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 249,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Integra LifeSciences worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,753,934 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,522,839 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,726 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 267,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,615 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $34,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,664,998 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company's stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $16.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $18.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 30.15%.The firm had revenue of $391.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $381.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Integra LifeSciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Integra LifeSciences wasn't on the list.

While Integra LifeSciences currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here