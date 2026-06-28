SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) by 818.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,587 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 98,545 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of National Health Investors worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company's stock.

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National Health Investors Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $91.38.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.39). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 36.86%.The company had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. National Health Investors's revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.71%.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $63,768.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,992.35. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn purchased 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,473.44. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NHI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research cut National Health Investors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered National Health Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NHI

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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