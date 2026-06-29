SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. $GSL

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL - Free Report) by 225.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,168 shares of the shipping company's stock after purchasing an additional 128,351 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.52% of Global Ship Lease worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 46,459 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,092 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSL

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 0.4%

GSL opened at $37.66 on Monday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.16. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 50.01%.The company had revenue of $198.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.87 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Global Ship Lease's dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georgios Giannopoulos sold 7,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $296,218.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease NYSE: GSL is a Bermuda-based containership charter owner focused on acquiring, owning and leasing modern, fuel-efficient vessels to major liner operators. Founded in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange the same year, the company’s fleet primarily comprises post-Panamax containerships designed to serve the high-volume Asia–Europe and transpacific shipping lanes. By specializing in long-term charter agreements, Global Ship Lease aims to maintain stable revenue streams and minimize spot-market volatility.

The company’s business model centers on negotiating multi-year time charters with leading global shipping lines.

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