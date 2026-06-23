SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,889 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 112,098 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.27% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $51,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on BR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $136.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.18 and a 200-day moving average of $180.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.83 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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