SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,990 shares of the company's stock after selling 209,516 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Peloton Interactive worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,030 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,265,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 333,904 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Peloton Interactive from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.25.

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Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.52. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Saqib Baig sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 234,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,700.36. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 19,806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $99,426.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 125,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,062.24. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 196,047 shares of company stock worth $1,024,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

Further Reading

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