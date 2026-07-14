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SG Americas Securities LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust $UHT

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Universal Health Realty Income Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 91.7% in the first quarter, leaving it with 2,474 shares valued at about $100,000.
  • The REIT recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share on $24.53 million in revenue, and the stock opened at $43.14 with a market cap of about $598.84 million.
  • Universal Health Realty Income Trust raised its quarterly dividend to $0.75 per share, which annualizes to $3.00 and implies a 7.0% yield; analysts currently rate the stock Hold.
  • Five stocks we like better than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT - Free Report) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 27,206 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 130.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company's stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UHT stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.84 million, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Realty Income Trust

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust NYSE: UHT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, financing and development of healthcare-related properties. The company’s primary focus is on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with hospitals, healthcare systems and senior living operators. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, hospitals, outpatient facilities, senior housing communities and life science research facilities, all structured to provide long-term, triple-net leases with established healthcare providers.

UHT’s real estate holdings are diversified across key markets throughout the United States, from major metropolitan areas to growing suburban regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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