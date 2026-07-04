SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,132 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,193 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,954,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 547.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 615,215 shares of the company's stock worth $37,811,000 after acquiring an additional 520,186 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,737 shares of the company's stock worth $37,430,000 after purchasing an additional 292,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 561,497 shares of the company's stock worth $34,639,000 after purchasing an additional 291,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 316.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 229,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company's stock.

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.64 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $66,372.93. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,354,671.80. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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