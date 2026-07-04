SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM - Free Report) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXSM. Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 6,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company's stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a "reduce" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM stock opened at $244.31 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $260.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $230.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 267.16% and a negative net margin of 26.59%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 49,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.01, for a total value of $11,970,966.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,261.29. The trade was a 87.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.94, for a total value of $1,029,604.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,604.98. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,352 shares of company stock valued at $38,598,262. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome's pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

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